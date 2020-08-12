Apalachicola Main Street was recently recognized with two 2020 Florida Main Street Awards.
The annual awards showcase the innovative practices and projects that contribute to the success of local Main Street programs.
Apalachicola Main Street’s video entitled “There’s Still a Place” won a Merit Award in the “Outstanding Image Campaign or Promotional Materials” category.
The 60 second commercial showcases the history, natural beauty, lifestyle, and amenities of the area with a focus on Apalachicola as the heart of the “Forgotten Coast.”
It features Apalachicola residents and business owners, actual tourists encountered during the shoot, and dogs from the Franklin County Humane Society.
In May 2019 almost 100 people attended the premiere screening at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art.
The video has been viewed over 80,000 times on social media.
Apalachicola Main Street’s ShopApalachicola.com program also won an Honor Award in the “Outstanding Economic Vitality Program or Project” category.
Shopapalachicola.com was started when the pandemic began; it allows on-line shoppers to buy gift certificates from area businesses as a way to keep cash flowing to businesses even when the country was under quarantine.
More than 20 restaurants and retailers are participating in the program.
