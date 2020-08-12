This month is child safety awareness month in Florida so remember to focus on child safety on and around Florida roads and ensure all children are correctly buckled into a vehicle, every time.
In 2019, there were over 127 thousand children age 0 to 17 involved in crashes in Florida resulting in over 1300 serious bodily injuries and 142 deaths.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle, also must buckle up.
Florida bans texting while driving anywhere in the state and completely prohibits the use of cell phones and other hand-held devices while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area.
And with school starting, there will be school buses on the roads, so please watch out for them.
It is imperative that all motorists properly stop for school buses so all of Florida’s children can arrive at school or home safely.
Starting January 1, 2021, the penalties for passing a school bus will be doubled.
And remember to never leave a child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle.
It is extremely hot, especially in Florida, and leaving a child in a car can result in the child’s injury or death.
The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s and heatstroke in a closed vehicle can occur when the temperature is as low as 57 degrees outside.
If you would like more child safety tips – go on-line to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.
