Gulf County COVID Update 8-25

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

How can we bring positivity down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance. Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Disinfect surfaces.
  • Stay home when ill.
  • Stay home when you’ve been a contact to a positive case to interrupt the spread.


Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

So, what is going on in Gulf County?
Over the past two weeks, positive cases decreased by 31 cases. That’s a good direction to be heading! At the same time, the total tests in Gulf went down, which is why you do not see a dramatic decrease. A lot of counties around the state have decreased in overall testing. Our goal is to test at minimum 2% of the population each month to align with the reopening phases. Please continue to look at the county profile report to look at different data trends.

Contact Tracing only works if the health department is provided the complete list of close contacts.
We are trying to interrupt the spread of the disease. Please be honest about the people you’ve been in close contact with, which is less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. If you are identified as a positive case, the health department will work closely with you and help reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infection period. Why is this so important? Close contacts need to be able to quarantine so that the spread of the virus stops. Your personal information is kept completely confidential. When someone finds out they need to quarantine, all they hear is “you’ve been identified as a close contact to a positive case.” From there, we provide quarantine guidance to follow and help answer questions about the virus. So please be honest about this very important measure to stop the spread of COVID19

Schools and Health Department Partnership
The health department works very closely with the school district to respond to infectious disease investigations every school year. In the event of a COVID19 investigation involving schools, public health officials will work quickly to identify COVID19 positive individuals and close contacts to help interrupt the spread of the disease. These individuals will remain at home until cleared by public health officials. Your health department clinic, school health team (also public health employees), and school district staff communicate constantly throughout the day. In order to protect the privacy of any individual(s) under investigation and any potential contacts, we will refrain from sharing personal details on cases. If your child becomes part of an investigation, you will be notified by the health department clinical team. If you have any questions about how investigations work or about COVID19, please contact the Florida Department of Health. Gulf: 850-227-1276, Franklin: 850-653-2111. 

Important Reminder to Parents:
1. If your child or any member of your household are currently waiting on COVID19 test results for active infection, you need to wait for those results before sending your child to school.
2. If your child is sick or has any symptoms related to COVID19, your child needs to stay home and seek medical care when needed. (Symptoms of COVID19: fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell.)
3. If your child is a close contact to a positive case, they need to stay home during the quarantine period advised by public health officials
Available hospital bed capacity, including ICU capacity in Gulf and neighboring counties, can be found by clicking the button.
Hospital Bed Capacity
Masks are most likely to slow the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used in public. Wear a mask when you are around people not living in your household, especially when social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart) is difficult to maintain. Learn more about the importance of wearing a mask in public settings: https://bit.ly/3ee8iP4

COVID-19 Hotline is available at 866-779-6121

Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates.
For the full County COVID-19 Data Summary for each county in Florida:
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County. ﻿
Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
Pledge To Protect
An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
LIBRARIES Both Gulf County libraries remain closed until further notice. Curbside pick-up now available THREE days a week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Please call or visit NWRLS.com to place holds on library items.
MENTAL HEALTH

COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE?
NEED SUPPORT?

CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7:

• National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

• Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.

• Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18- county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties.
Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance.

For more information about Big Bend Community Based Care, visit BigBendCBCGetHelp.org.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES - BAY/ GULF/ FRANKLIN COUNTIES:
Financial Emergency/Hardship: 850-763-0475

1. Call First Monday of each month after 9am for screenings

2. An initial screening will take place on the phone to complete the application process and receive an appointment. a. Proof of need will be required: past due utility bill, proof of check stub from place of employment (before and after date affected).

FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS
﻿
  • 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the Month-WIG Community Center, 401 Peters St., Port St. Joe

  • Farm Share distribution will be the 1st and 3rd Monday of month at 4:00pm. Drive-thru pick up on a first come, first serve.

  • Second Harvest of the Big Bend: 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30, Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Road. (3 family per vehicle limit – all families do not have to be present to receive food. Please, no children. Prepare for long wait times. Please ensure trunk/bed of vehicle has space available. Do not get out of your vehicle. Lower tailgates/lift trunks prior to turning in.
at

