A St George Island first responder died on Tuesday afternoon while trying to save swimmers from high surf, and a sheriff's deputy was injured in the same attempt.
56 year old Brian Stephen Smith was pronounced dead at Weems Memorial Hospital after going in to the water between 10th an 11th streets east to save a man and a boy who were caught up in the very rough water.
He had been with the first responders since 2016.
Franklin County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jim Ward was also taken to the hospital but is reportedly doing fine.
Deputy Rolph Gordon and Lieutenant Brad Segree also went in the water attempting the rescue.
It was the second rescue of the day – the sheriff said people also had to be rescued while swimming near the cut.
The Beach flags on St. George Island on Tuesday were double red which means everyone should stay out of the water.
Sheriff AJ Smith said conditions were so bad that deputies were having a hard time keeping themselves above water even with flotation devices.
Smith said some people were still swimming even after the incident and were told to leave the water by deputies on the beach.
The sheriff said they would begin arresting people who ignored the double red flags.
This was the second drowning off St. George Island this year – a 40 year old man from Mississippi drowned in July off the 400 block of East Gorrie Drive.
