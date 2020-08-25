Volunteer Florida will distribute $120,000 in funding to support 17 Community Emergency Response Teams and Citizen Corps programs throughout Florida.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is one of the recipients.
CERT and Citizen Corps are training programs that prepare Floridians to help their families and neighbors in the event of a disaster in their community.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
Volunteer Florida administers funding for these programs in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
