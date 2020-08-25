Franklin County commissioners have agreed to extend the suspension of the county's planning and zoning board and Board of Adjustment until October the 6th.
The 3 month suspension began in May after the P and Z and Board of Adjustment had canceled their meetings in April and May because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were not planning to meet in June either.
To insure that the work got done the county attorney created an emergency ordinance that temporarily suspended the P&Z and Board of Adjustment meetings and gave County Planner Mark Curenton the power and duties of both Boards.
The initial order ended on August the 18th but was extended until the October the 6th to give the county commission time to discuss the matter in more detail and decide whether to allow the groups to hold meetings over ZOOM.
