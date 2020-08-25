The gag grouper fall recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open on September the 1st and remain open through December 31st.
The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four fish aggregate bag limit.
Charter captains and crew have a zero bag limit.
If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler.
You can do that on-line at http://www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment