If you want to keep up with what’s going on at the Gulf County Sheriff’s office – there’s is now an app for that.
The Gulf County sheriff’s department has just released an app for apple and android devices that allows users to see news and events.
You can also get push alerts, road closures, arrests, amber alerts, and the list of sex offenders living locally.
The app also allows users to stay updated on changes in the custody status of prisoners and provides access to the sheriff’s department website and facebook page, and allows you to submit tips.
To download the app just go to the google store or the apple app store and search for Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office has a similar app that you can download by searching for Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
