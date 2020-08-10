The City of Carrabelle and the Community of Eastpoint will share in $280,000 that has been awarded to eight small and rural communities through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program.
The program creates a partnership between the community and the Department of Economic Opportunity to create an economic development plan, while ensuring that the community retains the characteristics that make them unique.
Each Community will get 35 thousand dollars to fund the development of a strategic plan for economic growth and diversity, community design and disaster preparedness.
The partnership between the Department of Economic Opportunity and local communities offers long-term technical assistance and access to various state and federal resources to support the expansion of their economy.
The Eastpoint money will go to a group called the Eastpoint Civic Association to create an economic development plan for Eastpoint.
