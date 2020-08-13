Money will soon be available through the CARES Act for COVID-Impacted Fishing businesses.
Congress allocated $300 million dollars in relief funds for losses suffered by various fishery-related businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida’s share worked out to be $22.4 million for eligible applicants, which includes licensed commercial fishers, seafood wholesale dealers, charter fishing businesses, and aquaculture use certificate holders that are live-rock or bivalve producers.
Applicants must be able to document at least a 35% loss of revenue between Jan-May 2020 as compared to the average of the previous five years during the same period.
The FWC will administer the application and approval process, while the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will be sending out the checks.
This money will be in the form of a grant and will not require repayment.
The 30 day application period will likely open in October.
If you would like to learn more about the program before the application period opens, you can see the proposed FWC spending plan at myfwc.com and begin preparing the documentation that will be required.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment