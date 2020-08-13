The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is asking the public to review and comment on the county's Local Mitigation Strategy.
Franklin County is threatened by a number of different types of natural, technological, and man-made hazards which endanger the health and safety of the population, jeopardize its economic vitality, and imperil the quality of its environment.
The Local Mitigation Plan is an attempt to prepare for and minimize our vulnerabilities.
It was created by people in the public and private sector from around the county.
A copy of the current 2020 Local Mitigation Strategy Plan is available for public review through August 14th at 3:00 pm on the Franklin County Emergency Management website:
just go to https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/, click programs and then local mitigation strategy.
Comments and input are being accepted so submit your comments or suggestions to Pamela Brownell at em3frank@fairpoint.net
