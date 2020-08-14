NEW DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRIOR COVID19 IN FRANKLIN AND GULF COUNTIES

Today, the Florida Department of Health in Franklin/Gulf reports new deaths of residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Franklin County has one new death and Gulf County has two new deaths. The Floridahealth.gov dashboard will show an overall total of 3 deaths in Franklin and 4 deaths in Gulf.
The Franklin County resident was a 71-year-old male. The Gulf County residents included an 82-year-old male and a 65-year-old female. The state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in the Florida, but we wanted to inform our rural counties about the situation as these new deaths will be reported on the state Floridahealth.gov dashboard. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our residents.
The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus.
