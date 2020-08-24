Registration for the Florida Timber Recovery Block Grant Program and the Florida Irrigation Recovery Block Grant Program is now available to agricultural producers and forest landowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Michael.
Timber is the leading industry in the Florida Panhandle, and suffered a $1.3 billion dollar economic hit from Hurricane Michael.
An estimated 550 million trees were damaged or destroyed.
The federal money will allow Florida Forest Service personnel to work with timber producers to verify their timber loss and help landowners with documentation of loss.
The money will also help producers repair and replace irrigation infrastructure damaged by the storm.
To be eligible for the Florida Timber Recovery Program, a producer must be the owner or the lessee who has rights to the timber crop of a minimum of 10 contiguous acres of nonindustrial private forest land located in one of the counties hit by Hurricane Michael.
That includes Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla, counties.
To be eligible for the Florida Irrigation Recovery Block Grant Program, a producer must be the owner of center pivot irrigation infrastructure and document that the crop growing under the center pivot as of October 10, 2018, sustained a minimum 15 percent crop loss due to Hurricane Michael
To learn more and register for the programs go to floridadisaster.org
The deadline to register for these programs is Friday, November 20.
