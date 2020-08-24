8/24/20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below)
- FREE upcoming testing location (Flyer Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Good News!
For the past 12 days, the percent positivity for new COVID19 cases statewide has remained under 10%.
The percent is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
Take a look at the chart below, pulled from the Floridahealth.gov county profile report (1st and 2nd page). You can see positivity dropping and remaining under 10% for 12 days straight.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,442
How many negative tests we have
3,917
How many positive tests we have
519
(Includes 315 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
10%
(41 positive/401 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,337
How many negative tests we have
4,532
How many positive tests we have
800
(Includes 258 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 8/14 – 8/20*
14%
(47 positive/333 total tests)
*Positivity = the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week. Excludes people who have previously tested positive and all positive and negative inmate tests.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
