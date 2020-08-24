Franklin County saw a big jump in unemployment in July.
July unemployment in Franklin County rose to 7.1 percent, that's up from 6.2 percent in June, but well below the 10.6 percent unemployment we saw in April.
That translates to 300 people out of work, out of a workforce of 4,232.
It's still one of the lower unemployment rates in the state – only 8 counties had lower unemployment rates in July.
Gulf County unemployment also rose in July from 6.8 percent to 7.7 percent.
424 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment rose from 5.6 percent to 6.4 percent.
Liberty County unemployment rose from 5.9 percent to 6.8 percent.
