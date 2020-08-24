The City of Apalachicola recognized Pam Nobles with a certificate of recognition on Saturday during a fish fry in her honor.
Nobles is the owner of Pam Nobles Dance Studio, which she operated for the last 39 years at a location on Market Street.
Over the years Pam taught children as young as 18 months all the way to adults, including her own dance group called the “Hot Flashes.”
Hundreds of children and adults took classes over the past 4 decades.
Pam is currently facing health issues and to close her studio, so the City issued the proclamation for her service and her countless hours performing in community events.
Besides her bi-annual recitals, Pam's dancers have performed at all types of local events from the Seafood Festival and the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival to the annual oyster cookoff where she led the Apalachicola Fire Department in a big dance show.
