13 people have died in Gulf County because of COVID-19 and there have been 3 COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
On Wednesday the Health Department in Gulf County reported the 13th COVID related death as well as the 829th positive COVID-19 case.
That includes 258 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 37 cases among prison staff.
Franklin County reported its 551st COVID case on Wednesday.
318 are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and 30 are positive cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported its 928th case on Friday and Liberty County reported 436th.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates which you can have sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
