Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday extended an order that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who fell behind on rent as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
DeSantis extended the eviction moratorium until October the 1st.
DeSantis issued the latest extension about 8:45 p.m. Monday night, about three hours before the moratorium was set to expire.
But if you are behind on your rent you probably need to talk to your landlord.
While the executive order keeps people from being evicted, it does allow courts to process cases.
The order bars “final action” — which means the landlord can't serve tenants with a court order to leave if the eviction stemmed from non-payment of rent by a residential tenant adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.
Tenants who don't work out a repayment schedule with their landlords or can’t repay the back rent could be on a fast-track for eviction as soon as the moratorium ends.
