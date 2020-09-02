1601 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Management Plan Reopening

RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:__9/2/20_________
Area(s):
1601 Leases Shellfish Harvest Area
LEASES ONLY- NO HARVEST OFF OF PUBLIC REEFS
Affected
Counties:
________Franklin____________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
*WILD OYSTER HARVEST SEASON IS CLOSED FOR THE MONTHS OF
JUNE-AUGUST*
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
