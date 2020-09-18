9/18/20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below)
- COVID19 Relief Funding Flyer (Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Need information following Hurricane Sally?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, some residents are dealing with flooding in their homes and businesses. For updated alerts and post-storm information, please visit the Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners Facebook Page clicking here or by visiting your local Emergency Management Facebook page.
Have you made the pledge to protect Gulf County?
We are proud to announce that almost 30 local businesses have pledged to protect Gulf County from the spread of COVID-19. Has your business signed the pledge yet? Gulf County is committed to creating a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and visitors as we reopen our businesses and organizations following COVID-19 restrictions. Join us and take the Pledge to Protect by emailing your interest to Concierge@VisitGulf.com For more information visit Pledge to Protect.
COVID19 relief funding is here to help!
If you or someone you know has been financially impacted by COVID-19, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act may be able to help. The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners through the Gulf County S.H.I.P Program has received Corona Virus Relief Funds. Contact Apalachee Regional Planning Council at 850-448-6211 x 113 or go to http://gulfcounty-fl.gov/
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,843
How many negative tests we have
4,247
How many positive tests we have
589
(Includes 321 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity 9/11 – 9/17*
9%
(16 positive/182 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,711
How many negative tests we have
4,841
How many positive tests we have
865
(Includes 264 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 9/11 – 9/17*
4%
(10 positive/251 total tests)
*Positivity = the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week. Excludes people who have previously tested positive and all positive and negative inmate tests.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
