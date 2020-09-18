09.18.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Franklin County COVID-19 Profile Report 09/18/2020. (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, some residents are dealing with flooding in their homes and businesses.
For updated alerts and post-storm information, please visit your local Emergency Management Facebook page and the Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners Facebook Page.
We are proud to announce that over 20 local businesses have pledged to protect Franklin County from the spread of COVID-19.
Has your business signed the pledge yet? Franklin County is committed to creating a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and visitors as we reopen our businesses and organizations following COVID-19 restrictions. Join us and take the Pledge to Protect by emailing your interest to FranklinCHD@flhealth.gov. For more information visit Pledge to Protect.
COVID19 relief funding is here to help.
The past 6 months have been hard on our community. With so many factors affecting our economy many residents have struggled to stay afloat. If you or someone you know has, lost a job, facing eviction, foreclosure, or need assistance paying utility bills due to COVID-19, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act may be able to help.
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners through the Franklin County S.H.I.P. Program has received Corona Virus Relief Funds in the amount of $175,000. For an application or more information please call Lori Switzer-Mills or Teresa Kelley at 653-8199, email: Franklincountyship@yahoo.com or come by the office located at The Fort Coombs Armory 66-4th Street, Apalachicola.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,843
How many negative tests we have
4,247
How many positive tests we have
589
(Includes 321 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 9/11 – 9/17*
9%
(16 positive/182 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,711
How many negative tests we have
4,841
How many positive tests we have
865
(Includes 264 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 9/11 – 9/17*
4%
(10 positive/251 total tests)
*Positivity = the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week. Excludes people who have previously tested positive and all positive and negative inmate tests.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
