Governor DeSantis Activates Florida Disaster Fund in Response to Hurricane Sally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Disaster Fund to support communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Sally. To make a contribution, please visit www.VolunteerFlorida.org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10.
“Today, I have directed the Volunteer Florida Foundation to activate the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s official private fund for disaster response and recovery,” said Governor DeSantis. “As a state, we must come together and make every resource available in order to help our fellow Floridians that have been impacted by Hurricane Sally.”
“The Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to come together to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Sally,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “I thank all those who consider donating to this fund.”
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. The fund is administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation. Funds will support disaster relief organizations active in responding to and recovering from Hurricane Sally. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization and are tax deductible.
Donations may be made by credit card on the secure website www.VolunteerFlorida.org or by check to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.
Volunteer Florida Foundation
Attention: Florida Disaster Fund
1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250
Tallahassee, FL 32308
For additional questions about the Florida Disaster Fund, please contact info@volunteerflorida.org.
