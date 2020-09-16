Apalachicola Riverkeeper Upcoming Events

River Trivia Night, Thursday Sept. 24
Do you know a lot about the Apalachicola River and Bay? Let’s try a sample question: The ACF Basin covers 19,500 square miles, closest in size to what state (New Hampshire, Texas, New York or West Virginia)?
Ponder this question and more at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Trivia Night Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. You can also tune in just to watch the fun! As an added bonus, you can meet this year’s RiverTrek team and enter a prize drawing for Riverkeeper gear.
This is a Zoom event, so email us to reserve your spot today!
No comments:
Post a Comment