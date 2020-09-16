Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Apalachicola Riverkeeper Upcoming Events

WFSU Perspectives Show & River Trivia Night
RiverTrek Featured on WFSU Radio, Thursday Sept. 17
Tune into the WFSU FM Perspectives with Tom Flanigan on Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. The show will feature the 2020 Apalachicola RiverTrek! Previewing the 106-mile kayaking journey are veteran trekkers Harry Smith, owner of Harry Smith Outdoors, and Apalachicola Riverkeeper Outreach & Advocacy Director Doug Alderson; and two first-time paddlers: Courtenay Miller, Chief Assistant Public Defender for Franklin County; and Jennifer Humayun, Co-Executive Director of Goodwood Museum & Gardens in Tallahassee.

﻿Listen at 88.9 FM on your radio dial (in the WFSU listening area) or join from any location by live streaming it on your computer or phone. 
Support RiverTrek!
RiverTrek launches October 6, just around the bend! Help the RiverTrek 2020 Team reach their $60k goal and support the education, outreach and advocacy work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
Donate Today
River Trivia Night, Thursday Sept. 24

Do you know a lot about the Apalachicola River and Bay? Let’s try a sample question: The ACF Basin covers 19,500 square miles, closest in size to what state (New Hampshire, Texas, New York or West Virginia)?

Ponder this question and more at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Trivia Night Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. You can also tune in just to watch the fun! As an added bonus, you can meet this year’s RiverTrek team and enter a prize drawing for Riverkeeper gear.

This is a Zoom event, so email us to reserve your spot today!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is located at 301 Market Street, at Scipio Creek Marina
The office is open by appointment.



