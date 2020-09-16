Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:
Complete it today online at
Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.
- It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.
- It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.
- Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.
- Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
