Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Inc.

𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗰. was organized to provide electric service in an area not served by other utilities💡. Incorporated under the laws of the State of Florida on Oct. 28, 1941, it is wholly owned and controlled by the people to whom it provides electric service. They are a member-owned electric utility.

Visit them at the Wewahitchka Headquarter Office, 722 West Highway 22, Wewahitchka, FL, online at www.gcec.com, or contact them at (850) 639-2216
Port Inn

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗻, Ascend Hotel Collection®, is a boutique hotel in Port St. Joe that offers modern accommodations with historic charm 🏘🌴🛏.

They are located in the downtown area near a variety of local shops and restaurants.

You can visit them at 501 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL, or contact them at 850.229.7678.
Scallop RePUBlic

𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗹𝗶𝗰 is a place to kick back and listen to live music on Cape San Blas 🍻🍷🎼. They have 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine on tap, and a selection of canned beer and soft drinks.

You can visit them at 411 Cape San Blas Rd,, Port St Joe, FL
Online at www.scalloprepublic.com, or contact them at 850-227-9009

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
