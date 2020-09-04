As of Friday there have been 562 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
32` are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and there are 34 positive cases among prison staff.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
Gulf County reported 836 cases on Friday – that includes 258 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 37 cases among prison staff.
13 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
Wakulla County reported 942 cases on Friday and Liberty County reported 440.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
http://live.oysterradio.com/
