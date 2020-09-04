You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday.
September 5th is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.
That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license.
This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.
The next saltwater license free fishing day will happen the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
