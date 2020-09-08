As of Tuesday there have been 569 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County – up from 562 last Friday.
321 are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and there are 34 positive cases among prison staff.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
Gulf County reported its 846th case on Tuesday – that includes 258 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 38 cases among prison staff.
13 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
Wakulla County reported its 971st case on Tuesday and Liberty County reported its 449th.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
