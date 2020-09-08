The Franklin County Commission will hold its first public budget hearing today.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is 62.3 million dollars.
As it stands, local taxpayers would pay about 12.6 million of that, up from around 12 million this year.
That would be about a 3.7 percent tax increase, though that will fall because of a smaller increase in the county's insurance costs and better than expected tax collections.
County finance director Erin Griffin said the tax increase this year will likely be under one and a half percent.
The first public budget hearing is this afternoon at 5:15.
You can watch the meeting at the Forgotten Coast TV Youtube channel.
If you would like to comment on the budget you can call in to the meeting using Zoom.
All of the access information is available on the meeting agenda which you can find at franklincountyflorida.com.
https://meetings.municode.com/adaHtmlDocument/index?cc=FRNKCTYFL&me=47100da2ff9e496999b0c090ab22c3f9&ip=false
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment