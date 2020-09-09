If your child is struggling with on-line learning and you would like to transfer him or her to the Franklin County school, you need to let the school know by this Friday.
The school only allows transfers after the completion of a grading period, and the first grading period ends this Friday.
They do this to maintain instructional continuity and class size requirements.
The deadline to make the decision to return to campus is noon on Friday.
After that date, no transfers will be granted until the end of the first nine weeks which is October 9th.
All transfer requests must be submitted to Mrs. Karen Ward at karen.ward@franklincountyschools.org or by calling (850) 670-2810.
