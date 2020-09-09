Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

👉 St Joe Gas Company

𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 offers Natural Gas to homes and businesses in the areas of Port St Joe, St Joe Beach, Mexico Beach, White City, Overstreet and Wewahitchka.

They also offer propane delivery service for residential and commercial customers located in the panhandle of Florida including Apalachicola, Cape San Blas, Wewahitchka & the surrounding Port St Joe Area.

Visit them at 303 Long Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, online at https://stjoegas.com/, or contact them at (850) 229-8216. 

👉 Joseph's Cottage

𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 is a lifestyle retail shop located in downtown Port Saint Joe, FL, offering Home Decor and Accessories, Furniture, locally-made goods, Jewelry, & Clothing.
🪑👗👒👛
You can visit them at 403 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, online at www.josephscottage.com or contact them at (850) 227-7877.

👉 Your Table Your Chef

Why dine out when your chef can come to you! Now you can enjoy the fine dining restaurant experience in the privacy of your own home 🦪🍤🥬🥘🍜🍰.
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲! 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳!™ was founded to bring you all the luxury and experience of a restaurant right into your home. They offer catering for small venues and free consultations with no strings attached.

Visit them http://www.yourtableyourchef.com, or contact Ian Williams via email at ian@yourtableyourchef.com, or by phone at (850)329-0544.

Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Complete it today online at

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
