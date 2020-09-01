August Research Updates from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Biologists Document Threatened 100 lb Suwannee Alligator Snapping Turtle
In 2014, FWC helped describe a new species, the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, Macrochelys suwanniensis. Biologists were out checking net traps last month in the New River, north of Gainesville, when they discovered a 100 lb male, a 46 lb female, and another male that was 64 lbs. The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual. FWC is collaborating with other researchers in Florida and Georgia to document the distribution and relative abundance of this state threatened species.
Statewide Reef Fish Surveys are in the Mail
By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS), anglers are improving recreational data for several important reef fish species in Florida. Data collected from the SRFS will help provide a clearer picture of the health of reef fish stocks and help ensure the long-term sustainability of recreational fishing in Florida. Learn more about the science behind the survey, which reef fish species are included, and how to obtain the State Reef Fish Angler designation, at MyFWC.com/SRFS
FWRI's Colin Howe Interviewed on Out There Podcast
In a recent episode of the podcast Out There
, FWRI's very own Colin Howe discusses a coral rescue project, pursuing his passion in a predominantly white field, and what oceans can teach us about the benefits of diversity: the more diverse an ecosystem, the more likely it is to thrive.
World Lizard Day
Did you know August 14th was World Lizard Day? Florida is home to only 16 native lizard species but currently has at least 48 reproducing nonnative lizard species. Though outnumbered, we have some cool native lizard species, such as the Florida sand skink. Found only in Florida, this species lives in dry, sandy habitats on peninsular ridges. The sand skink is listed as federally threatened and spends its life “swimming” underground through loose sand. This four-inch, silver or tan lizard has adaptations for its burrowing existence: a wedge-shaped head, a body groove into which its tiny one-toed forelegs can be tucked, no external ear openings, and small eyes with transparent windows in the lower lids.
FWC Working to Restore Scallops in Panhandle
In 2016, FWRI researchers began a 10-year project to restore bay scallops
to self-sustaining levels in Florida’s Panhandle. The project is funded by restoration money set aside after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and is intended to increase recreational fishing opportunities in the Florida Panhandle. The goal of the project is to both increase depleted scallop populations in some bays, and reintroduce scallops in other suitable areas from which scallops have disappeared.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment