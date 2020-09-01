Franklin County commissioners this week approved a new ordinance that will allow law enforcement to enforce penalties on people who go into the water when double red flags are flying.
Double Red Flags mean that people should stay out of the water because of high seas or strong currents.
The ordinance was approved after the death of first responder Brian Smith who drowned last week while rescuing a father and son who were in very rough water while double red flags were flying.
The ordinance allows officials to issue a verbal warning for a swimmer to get out of the water under a double red flag.
If the swimmer ignores the warning, they could be charged with a second degree misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
The ordinance was approved on an emergency basis so it takes effect immediately, but it will be amended to allow for surfboarders who are tethered to their boards.
The county is also working to put up more beach flags on the island so there is at least one flag every half mile in the public beach areas – the flags could even be electronic so they would be easier to change without having to drive all along the beach.
The money for that could come from the Tourist Development Council or from state grant.
The TDC is also looking at creating an app to show beach conditions and putting QR codes on beach signs that allow people to find out the beach flag for the day by scanning the code.
Sheriff Smith said he plans to assign a deputy to the beaches on double red flag days to insure people are staying out of the water.
