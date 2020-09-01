If you are having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some money available in Franklin County to help you out.
The county has received 175 thousand dollars in Coronavirus Relief Funds.
This program is designed to assist low to moderate income households with housing needs.
The maximum income limits vary based on household size and type of assistance requested.
The types of assistance includes Rental assistance payments including back rent, deposits and utility payments.
There is also assistance for Mortgage payments.
The maximum award is 2500.00
If you would like to find out more or get an application, you can go to Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola or call the local SHIP office at 653-8199.
