If you are behind on your electric bill, you probably need to call Duke Energy or face having your service disconnected.
In March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company agreed to suspend disconnections for non-payment, as well as late-payment fees and fees for credit card payments and other payment types.
The company said it will begin disconnections for non-payment beginning today.
Customers in arrears should have received a notice about their past-due balances and the earliest possible date their service could be interrupted.
Duke Energy encourages customers to take advantage of the company’s payment programs to help manage electric bills and avoid service disconnection.
Customers who need additional assistance can visit the Energy Neighbor Fund webpage to find community agencies that can help pay energy bills.
The company will continue waiving credit/debit card and walk-in payment fees for residential customers for an additional two months once billing and payment practices resume.
Those fees will resume in November.
