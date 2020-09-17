BioBlitz at SGI State Park next Saturday, Sept 26

Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve at the St George Island State Park Saturday, September 26, 2020 for an in-person BioBlitz. A BioBlitz, is an intense period of biological surveying to record the living species within a designated area. Learn about the area’s plants, animals and marine life as Reserve educators lead participants in finding and identifying species in three distinct habitats-the bay side, an oyster bar, and the beach. Participants will receive coaching in using the Seek app and will be provided with opportunities to find and identify species in three distinct habitats on St. George Island.
Registration is free required in advance. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/
· Please fully-charge your mobile phone and install the either app: "Seek by iNaturalist" or "iNaturalist" prior to arrival https://www.inaturalist.org/
https://www.inaturalist.org/ The event is free, but participants will need to pay admission fees at the State Park entrance.
If you are unable to attend the in-person BioBlitz, please join our digital BioBlitz remotely! For the week of September 20th through September 26th, you can contribute your species discoveries from anywhere within the Reserve! Just upload your photos to iNaturalist, tagged with the date and location you found it, and you're in! Details here: https://www.inaturalist.
