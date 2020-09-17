Help stop mosquitoes after Hurricane Sally

Because of the heavy rains from Hurricane Sally, Northwest Florida’s mosquito population is is expected to explode and that can be more than just annoying.
Mosquitoes are known to carry a number of diseases including the Zika Virus, Dengue Fever, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.
All Florida residents and visitors are asked to Drain and Cover to help keep the mosquito numbers down.
Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.
Cleaning gutters and drainage ditches and fixing leaking outdoor faucets can also remove prime mosquito breeding sites.
If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.
Be especially careful at dawn and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active, though the mosquito that carries zika is active during most daylight hours.
And remember, if you have any mosquito related concerns, call the Franklin County Mosquito control Department at 670- 8730.
No comments:
Post a Comment