Thursday, September 17, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Notice of Public Meeting:
 
The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, St. Marks Room, 322 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL.  32327, (850) 745-7780.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
 

This Evening - Wakulla Republican Women's Club Federated Invites You to 
Meet & Greet

Networking Luncheon at Riverside Cafe in St. Marks

 

WHEN: Noon, Wednesday, September 23 

   

Menu - Choice of:                            

Grilled shrimp salad
Grilled chicken salad
Grilled chicken sandwich w/fries
Cheeseburger w/fries
Boca burger w/fries                 


**Includes non alcoholic beverage**

Please reply to this email with your choice of menu item(s)

We are billed for meals based on our reservations so please kindly cancel your order by Friday, September 18 if you find you cannot attend.

Hazardous Waste Day Announcement

Performance Innovation Institute at TCC presents - FREE Webinar 


The Five Things that Threaten Your Workplace NOW! (and what to do about them)

Webinar Information
The “new normal” continues to fluctuate; employees are restless and leaders who were primed to navigate a brief time of uncertainty are now wrestling with unknowns that threaten to extend into months or longer. The current uncertainty gripping our workforces has entered a new stage – one of chronic coping rather than mere short-term pivoting. Employees’ needs and mindsets are changing; new challenges endanger productivity, engagement, and performance management. Leaders must, therefore, be perceptive in spotting these new concerns and proactive in providing immediate solutions. In this fascinating and fast-paced 45-minute Zoom training, leadership author, trainer, and thought leader J. Lenora Bresler, J.D., CSP, SHRM-SCP, SPHR will show you how to spot and deal with the newest threats to your workplace. Provided by the Performance Innovation Institute. 
 
Issues addressed include:
  • Striking the balance between holding virtual workers accountable and micromanaging
  • Ensuring that virtual workers’ increased productivity potential does not lead to burnout
  • Initiating innovation when social distancing and remote work diminish optimal conditions
  • Understanding how stress manifests in various personalities
  • Conducting engaging and inspiring meetings in a virtual and uncertain world
 
DATE:                    October 6, 2020
TIME:                    11:00 AM to 11:45 AM
FEE:                        No cost to participant
Registration:      https://tccfl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VCMseMhlTzCUgwUcoNKcww

The Performance Innovation Institute is the arm of the College that focuses on the performance improvement of business.  We provide many solutions related to hiring, customized training, process improvement, 360 management analysis, business goal alignment, coaching, customer/employee perception analyses, and many more solutions that support optimal organizational development for businesses and organizations.  We have been a part of the College for 19 years (though the name changed from Corporate Solutions to the Performance Innovation Institute in early 2019)

2020 Peanut Butter Challenge Is On

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources

 

Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2020 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment