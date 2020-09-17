Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Notice of Public Meeting:
The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, St. Marks Room, 322 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 745-7780.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
This Evening - Wakulla Republican Women's Club Federated Invites You to Meet & Greet
Networking Luncheon at Riverside Cafe in St. Marks
Hazardous Waste Day Announcement
Performance Innovation Institute at TCC presents - FREE Webinar
The Five Things that Threaten Your Workplace NOW! (and what to do about them)
Webinar Information The “new normal” continues to fluctuate; employees are restless and leaders who were primed to navigate a brief time of uncertainty are now wrestling with unknowns that threaten to extend into months or longer. The current uncertainty gripping our workforces has entered a new stage – one of chronic coping rather than mere short-term pivoting. Employees’ needs and mindsets are changing; new challenges endanger productivity, engagement, and performance management. Leaders must, therefore, be perceptive in spotting these new concerns and proactive in providing immediate solutions. In this fascinating and fast-paced 45-minute Zoom training, leadership author, trainer, and thought leader J. Lenora Bresler, J.D., CSP, SHRM-SCP, SPHR will show you how to spot and deal with the newest threats to your workplace. Provided by the Performance Innovation Institute.
Issues addressed include:
Striking the balance between holding virtual workers accountable and micromanaging
Ensuring that virtual workers’ increased productivity potential does not lead to burnout
Initiating innovation when social distancing and remote work diminish optimal conditions
Understanding how stress manifests in various personalities
Conducting engaging and inspiring meetings in a virtual and uncertain world
The Performance Innovation Institute is the arm of the College that focuses on the performance improvement of business. We provide many solutions related to hiring, customized training, process improvement, 360 management analysis, business goal alignment, coaching, customer/employee perception analyses, and many more solutions that support optimal organizational development for businesses and organizations. We have been a part of the College for 19 years (though the name changed from Corporate Solutions to the Performance Innovation Institute in early 2019)
