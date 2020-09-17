Franklin County commissioners have agreed to lift the suspension on the use of volunteers at the Carrabelle library.
That moratorium was put in place last October after complaints were made over how staff and volunteers were treating each other at the Carrabelle branch during business hours.
Some of the complaints rose to the level of possible litigation, so the county agreed to suspend all volunteer work in Carrabelle until a new library director was hired.
That left one full-time employee and one part-time employee at the Carrabelle branch.
On Tuesday, Library director Whitney Roundtree said she has a new volunteer policy in place including requiring that volunteers submit an application as well as be interviewed to insure they share the library's vision and mission.
All volunteers will be trained by the same people so that there is consistency between the Eastpoint and Carrabelle Library branches.
Volunteers who can't maintain library standards will be removed.
The Carrabelle library is functioning without volunteers but Roundtree said the library could do much more with the additional help including beautification projects and more children's programs.
