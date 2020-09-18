Emergency management officials are warning of continued flooding along local rivers as rainwater from Hurricane Sally flows into the county.
Recent heavy rainfall and runoff from Hurricane Sally is entering the Florida Panhandle river systems and will cause them to rise significantly and rapidly into next week.
If you live directly on the river’s edge, or if your home or camp site is subject to flooding due to River flooding along ANY RIVER in Franklin County, be extremely vigilant during the next few days.
Residents living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Some locations along the rivers will become inaccessible.
If you decide to shelter in place, be sure to make preparations for all essential needs including food, water, medication, and pet needs.
And do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Ares - TURN AROUND……DON’T DROWN.
If you need sandbags, they are available at the old County Annex in Carrabelle, Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, and the old state yard on Bluff Road in Apalachicola.
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.
No comments:
Post a Comment