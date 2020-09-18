There are just a few days left to harvest bay scallops in Franklin and Gulf Counties so if you haven't been yet, you need to get out there.
Recreational bay scallop season harvest will close on September the 25th in Gulf County through northwest Taylor County.
The last day harvest will be open is September 24th.
Once the areas close, scallop harvest will not reopen until the 2021 season.
Bag and vessel limits for 2020 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
And remember, direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops is allowed through closed areas.
Boaters may not stop their vessels in waters that are closed to harvest and must proceed directly to the dock or ramp to land scallops in a closed area.
