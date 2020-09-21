Franklin county Commissioners this month approved a number of annual contracts for the Tourist Development Council as well as a number of small event, large event and sustaining grants the TDC provides to various local groups.
The sustaining grants help fund local museums including the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and the Carrabelle History Museum and other groups like the Dixie Theater and the county’s two lighthouses.
6 museums applied for the sustaining grants this year.
39 Entities applied for the Small Event Grants, and 4 Applied for Major Event Grants.
Everyone who applied was approved and the TDC still has money left over.
They spent $188,000 of the $213,000 budgeted for the grants program.
The county commission also approved the annual contracts for companies that provide services to the TDC including Bay Media which does marketing production and development and 2K webgroup which manages the TDC’s on-line presence.
