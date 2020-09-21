The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is holding a week-long virtual estuaries celebration beginning today
The virtual event will take the place of the annual National Estuaries Day at the Reserve which usually draws 800 people to the Research Reserve.
The Virtual Estuaries Week Online Celebration will be held through the 26th and you can take part beginning on Sept. 19 at www.apalachicolareserve.com.
There will be video tours, virtual field experiences, downloadable/printable activity sheets, and a weeklong digital BioBlitz that you can participate in by downloading the ‘iNaturalist’ app.
On Saturday there will be an in-person Bio-Blitz at the St George Island State Park.
A BioBlitz, is an intense period of biological surveying to record the living species within a designated area.
If you take part, you will learn about the area’s plants, animals and marine life as Reserve educators lead participants in finding and identifying species in three distinct habitats-the bay side, an oyster bar, and the beach.
Registration is free and required in advance.
You can register at eventbrite.com.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apalachicola-nerr-estuaries-day-in-person-bioblitz-tickets-119625295479.
No comments:
Post a Comment