Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to extend the bike path at Alligator Point.
The project will extend the bike path about 2.8 miles from the boat ramp to East Harbor Circle at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars.
The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Earlier this month the county opened qualifications from companies interested in providing construction, engineering and inspection services for the project.
4 companies provided qualifications for the job reaching from Wewahitchka to Tampa.
Their information is being considered by a committee which will make a recommendation to the county commission at a future meeting.
