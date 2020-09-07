Franklin County has a new RESTORE Coordinator.
Earlier this month Franklin County Commissioners agreed to name Ms. Cortni Bankston as RESTORE Coordinator, replacing Alan Pierce who has held the position since 2015.
The coordinator manages funds and projects paid for through fines that were levied after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Bankston is currently an administrative assistant at the Planning and Zoning office.
Pierce said Bankston has been involved in the RESTORE program for the past year so she is familiar with what needs to be done.
Pierce is slowly trying to retire from County employment and said that Cortni can be much more effective than he can because he is no longer in Franklin County full time.
He said the job requires documents to be submitted to the US Department of the Treasury from a county email address, and it has become difficult for him to be prompt in responding to Treasury requests.
