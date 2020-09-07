Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to make purchasing the Alligator Point fire station property their top priority.
The county has been working through the state's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to purchase properties at Alligator Point which suffer from repeated storm damage and erosion.
They would use the land to relocate Alligator Point Road or as open space.
The problem is there hasn't been enough interest from people to sell their land.
Th county had sought to buy nearly 100 parcels at the Point but only about 30 showed an interest and they are mostly isolated parcels and do not offer the county an opportunity for moving the road.
The purchases instead would increase expenses because the county would have to maintain the lots or end up with lots that would be a problem for the neighbors because of overgrown vegetation and other issues.
Because of requests made by the Seminole Indian Nation the county would also be obligated to hire an archaeologist to monitor any activity on any of the lots.
Purchasing the fire department land is necessary because it will help the fire department move their building and equipment to a more secure area which is important for the safety of Alligator Point residents.
The board agreed to prioritize the Fire Department purchase and stop trying to get the other properties.
