Wakulla County Will Begin Accepting Applications for the WakullaCARES Small Business and Individual Financial Relief Grant Programs on September 15, 2020

Crawfordville, FL – Wakulla County small businesses and individuals that may have been impacted by COVID-19, could be eligible to receive financial assistance through the WakullaCARES program. The County will begin accepting applications beginning at 9:00a.m. on September 15, 2020, and the application period will close at 5:00p.m. on November 15, 2020, unless otherwise extended or funds are earlier exhausted. Funds will be made available on a first come, first served basis for those applicants having a properly completed application and meeting all applicable eligibility criteria.
The application packages and details on each grant program will be available beginning September 4, 2020 on the WakullaCARES portal at: www.wakullacares.com. Applying for funding will be easy through the WakullaCARES portal.
To make the process even more convenient and user friendly, beginning September 4, 2020, application packages will be available at the County Office located at 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, and applicants with questions or needing assistance can go to the www.WakullaCARES.com portal or call 850-926-0919 Ext. 705.
Funds for the WakullaCARES small business and individual financial relief grants are made possible through the County’s CARES Act Agreement with the State of Florida. The County has received only $1.4 million of its projected total allocation of $5.8 million. The State has not committed as to when the County will receive a second agreement for the remaining $4.4 million in CARES Act funding.
WakullaCARES program funds will also be used for essential public health and safety expenditures related to COVID-19, including testing sites, contact tracing, food, sheltering, PPE, as well as direct cost incurred by the County, Constitutional and Judicial Offices, City of St. Marks and the City of Sopchoppy. The County is also working on an agreement with CareerSource Capital Region to provide training and possible job internships with local businesses for our residents impacted by COVID-19.
Wakulla County has partnered with the Integrity Group and Nabors, Giblin and Nickerson law firm to develop and implement the WakullaCARES programs to provide financial relief and assistance to our small businesses and citizens.
Wakulla’s allocation of CARES Act funds received from the State is exclusive of the $240,768.00 provided by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) to be awarded to eligible Wakulla residences based on income level. Information on FHFC CARES Act funding is available at https://www.mywakulla.com/
Additional information on the CARES Act, all WakullaCARES Programs and a link to the WakullaCARES Portal will be available September 4, 2020, on the County’s website at:
departments/intergovernmental_ affairs/index.php, or by contacting Sheree Keeler, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at 850.926.0919 Ext. 705.
