Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to install a new fuel farm at the airport in Apalachicola.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said that Triumph Gulf Coast will likely spend about a million dollars to fund the project.
The TRIUMPH Board sees the project as a benefit to the entire region because of the critical role the Apalachicola airport played after Hurricane Michael
It was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.
The Triumph funding will allow the county to replace the aging fuel farm as well as install a back-up generator.
The project is on the September 24th TRIUMPH Board agenda for approval.
If the TRIUMPH Board approves the agreement then it will be sent to the county for approval.
The county should receive the TRIUMPH agreement sometime in October and once the agreement is fully executed, the next step will be for the county to complete the design of the fuel farm improvements.
No comments:
Post a Comment