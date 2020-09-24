Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to extend the bike path at Alligator Point.
The project will extend the bike path about 2.8 miles from the boat ramp to East Harbor Circle at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars.
The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
This month the county opened bids from companies who want to construct the path.
5 companies provided qualifications for the job with bids ranging from about 1.2 million dollars to over 1.5 million dollars.
The Department of Transportation has budgeted about 1.6 million dollars for the project
The bids are being considered by a committee which will make a recommendation to the county commission next week
