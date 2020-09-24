Franklin County hopes to lure a drone manufacturer to the Apalachicola airport.
An out of state drone company has contacted the county about setting up a training and demonstration site at the Apalachicola Airport.
They have also visited the airport, and have been in contact with the Franklin County School system to learn more about the drone certification program offered at the school.
The Apalachicola airport is not the only site they are looking at, but the Apalachicola airport is in the running.
The company is considering a future relocation of their manufacturing plant to Florida so it would be beneficial to have them start their Florida operations in Apalachicola.
