Virtual Ribbon Cutting for Donna Duncan, PA

Virtual Ribbon Cutting
at 2:00pm September 25th
We invite you to join us on our Facebook page for the third Virtual Ribbon Cutting
Donna Duncan PA
Located at 80 Market St. Apalachicola
Lead attorney at Donna Duncan, P.A., has worked for much of her career in different aspects of the law. Her first job, at 17, was as an assistant for Barbara Sanders, whom she later partnered with to form the Sanders And Duncan P.A. law firm. In between, she worked for many years as a corrections officer before attending law school, and she also clerked for Ms. Sanders while in law school.
Between law enforcement and practicing law, attorney Duncan has 30 years of professional experience in legal matters. She understands the real-world consequences of legal decisions, particularly in criminal defense cases.
